Former top prospect Emoni Bates transfers to Eastern Michigan

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Former five-star top recruit Emoni Bates announced Wednesday that he is transferring from Memphis to Eastern Michigan.

Eastern Michigan is located in Bates’ hometown of Ypsilanti, Mich.

Bates, a 6-foot-9 forward, played in just 18 games for Memphis last season due to back troubles. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds and shot 38.6 percent from the field.

Bates entered the transfer portal following the season.

The 247Sports composite listed Bates as the No. 1 small forward and No. 5 overall player in the 2022 class before he later reclassified to 2021 and signed with Memphis.

Bates initially gave a verbal commitment to Michigan State before later decommitting.

Eastern Michigan went 10-21 last season and plays in the Mid-American Conference.

–Field Level Media