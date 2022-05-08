Former CS:GO player ISSAA joins Valorant’s YaLLa

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive rifler Issa “ISSAA” Murad is making the transition to Valorant with YaLLa Esports.

The 25-year-old Jordanian competed in CS:GO with Eternal Fire (2021), OG (2019-21) and HellRaisers (2017-19).

“The beast from the Middle East is back home,” YaLLa posted Saturday on Twitter.

?? ?????? ????? ?????? ? ?? ?????? ?????? ??? ??????? ????? ???? ?? ?????? ??????? @issaa_csgo ???? ????? ??? ?????? ???? The beast from the Middle East is back home, we welcome @issaa_csgo to our Valorant lineup ??#YaLLaUP pic.twitter.com/KF4mJPTdwi — YaLLa Esports (@YaLLaEsports) May 7, 2022

ISSAA will join YaLLa for Valorant Regional League (VRL) 2022 MENA: Resilience Stage 2, which begins on Tuesday.

“After all this years playing, CS:GO will be always in my heart – its the game made me who i’m today, as well as all the support I’ve gotten from you guys. I love you alot really,” ISSAA wrote on Twitter. “I know some of you will be sad and wanted me to stay, im really sorry and i hope you will keep supporting me as u always did.”

–Field Level Media