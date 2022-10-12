Former Chicago Bulls star arrested for reportedly punching 10-year-old son in the face at NYC airport

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon was reportedly arrested on Monday after allegedly punching his 10-year-old son in the face multiple times.

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports added more details to their report yesterday about Gordon’s arrest. Originally, the outlet revealed that the now-retired 39-year-old former NBA star was taken into custody by the New York Police Department at 9 PM ET, following an incident at Laguardia Airport. The situation was first responded to by Port Authority Police after Gordon had allegedly gotten physical with his son.

In today’s report, the outlet claims an American Airlines employee witnessed the New York native punch his young son in the “face multiple times” after he allegedly dropped a book. When first responders arrived, Gordon reportedly was unwilling to be taken into custody and allegedly proclaimed “I am not going with you guys.” The third overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft then began flailing his arms and twisting his body in an attempt to resist arrest.

Former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon also broke restraining order during child abuse incident on Monday

TMZ Sports added that “two cops say they were hurt … one sustained a knee injury, and the other an injury to their arm and wrist. Both officers were treated at the hospital.” Gordon was reportedly hit with nine different charges following the altercation, including endangering the welfare of a child and attempted assault in 3rd degree. The charges are on top of the fact that Gordon actually has a restraining order against him on behalf of his son.

The restraining order against Gordon was put in place in by an Illinois judge in May of 2018. Taking his son out of the state and committing physical abuse against him is prohibited in the order.

Gordon ended his NBA career after playing 56 games for the Orlando Magic in the 2014-2015 season. He was in the league for 11 seasons and played for the Bulls, Magic, Detroit Pistons, and Charlotte Bobcats. His best season came in 2006-2007 when he averaged 21.4 points and helped Chicago reach the Eastern Conference semifinals.