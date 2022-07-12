Flyers waive F Oskar Lindblom for purposes of buyout

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers placed Oskar Lindblom on waivers Tuesday for the purposes of a buyout.

The Flyers are buying out the final season of the Swedish forward’s contract, worth $3 million.

The team also announced a $100,000 donation in Lindblom’s name to a local organization that supports families impacted by cancer.

Lindblom, who turns 26 next month, was diagnosed with the bone cancer Ewing’s sarcoma in December 2019. He completed chemotherapy treatments the following July and returned to the ice in the Stanley Cup playoffs in September 2020.

“This was a very difficult decision to make and one that we spent a lot of time examining,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a news release. “No one can question the desire, will and strength to overcome all that Oskar has been through off the ice in order to return to the game he loves.

“Further, Oskar’s commitment to his teammates and impact in our room has been immeasurable. He is truly an inspiration to us all and he will always remain a special part of the Philadelphia Flyers family. We wish him all the best as he continues his NHL career.”

Lindblom tallied 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 79 games last season. In five seasons with the Flyers, he collected 97 points (50 goals, 47 assists) in 263 games.

He won the NHL’s Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy following the 2020-21 season. The award goes to the player who best embodies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game of hockey.

–Field Level Media