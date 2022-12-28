Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart placed in concussion protocol

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart entered concussion protocol, coach John Tortorella confirmed Wednesday.

The team placed Hart on injured reserve Wednesday.

Hart was last on the ice for Friday’s 6-5 loss to Carolina when he collided with Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis in front of the net midway through the first period.

Tortorella said rookie Samuel Ersson will start Thursday at San Jose, but he expects Hart to be back between the pipes for Saturday’s game at Los Angeles.

Hart, 24, is 10-11-6 with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage through 27 games this season.

He is 72-72-22 with three shutouts, a 2.95 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 173 games since making his NHL debut with the Flyers in December 2018.

