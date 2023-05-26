FC Dallas tries to break through against Earthquakes

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Earthquakes aim to continue their recent dominance over visiting FC Dallas when the teams battle on Saturday night.

San Jose is 4-1-6 over its last 11 meetings against FC Dallas, including a 2-0-4 home mark during the stretch.

The Earthquakes (5-5-3, 18 points) have been stellar at home this season as they sport a 5-0-1 mark.

San Jose has dropped back-to-back 2-1 decisions, both in Los Angeles, first to the Galaxy and then last weekend to LAFC.

The latter defeat came in painful fashion as LAFC’s Carlos Vela scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to send the Earthquakes to defeat.

“We’re frustrated because it was a game that we were controlling their attacking well,” said San Jose defender Miguel Trauco, who scored his first MLS goal. “There were some things at the end that earned them the three points, so it’s a bitter feeling for us because we were giving it our all on the field and due to some minor errors we weren’t able to take any points.

“We have to turn the page, continue working, and fix those small mistakes that can cost us the game.”

FC Dallas (6-3-4, 22 points) is coming off a 1-1 home tie against the Houston Dynamo. Dallas is unbeaten in its last four matches (2-0-2).

Jader Obrian scored the goal for Dallas in the 53rd minute but the Dynamo got the equalizer 32 minutes later.

“Jader is a great player, and he has the tools to help the team,” Dallas coach Nico Estevez said. “He is a player that trains hard every day and gives everything on and off the field for the team and his teammates. Jader has a very positive mindset and knows clearly the team’s expectations. He is the kind of player that makes a team successful.”

Jesus Ferreira leads Dallas with eight goals.

Cristian Espinoza has five goals in the last three home matches and leads the Earthquakes with eight. Teammate Jeremy Ebobisse has five goals.

FC Dallas went 1-0-1 against San Jose last season, winning 4-1 at home in August to defeat San Jose for the first time since July 8, 2016. Ferreira scored two goals.

The next month, the teams played to a 1-1 tie in the Bay Area.

–Field Level Media