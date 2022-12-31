Falcons receiver Cameron Batson arrested after police chase

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons practice squad receiver Cameron Batson was arrested after a police chase early Saturday.

Atlanta police said Batson, 27, was pulled over on Interstate 75 at about 2 a.m. for speeding and failing to maintain his lane.

According to the police statement shared with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Batson failed a field sobriety test.

As police were attempting to take him into custody, a physical altercation took place, and an officer fired his weapon. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Batson then got back into his truck and fled the scene before crashing the vehicle and running away, police said.

He was later recaptured and taken to a hospital for treatment for unspecified injuries.

“We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies,” the Falcons said in a statement. “We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

Undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2018, Batson spent four seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2018-21) and caught 22 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns in 27 games.

He has not played in a game for the Falcons.

