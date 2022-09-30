Elks face Alouettes hoping to avoid dubious distinction

Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Elks aim to avoid CFL history on Saturday afternoon when they host the Montreal Alouettes.

The Elks (4-10) have lost all six home games this season and a league high-tying 14 in a row at Commonwealth Stadium. Edmonton’s last win at home was a 19-6 decision over the B.C. Lions on Oct. 12, 2019.

“Let’s just take care of the task at hand. I mean, the No. 1 thing is to try to win this week,” Elks general manager and head coach Chris Jones said, per the Edmonton Sun. “The onus is here, of course. All the hoopla over getting a home win, certainly that’s something that’s in our thoughts.

“But it’s pro football, regardless of where you play the game we’ve got to come out and do the little things. Got to block, got to tackle, know protections. We’ve got to get punts off, got to field punts and then, more importantly, we’ve got to handle our penalty situation.”

The Elks rolled up 439 yards of offense in a 26-24 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sept. 16.

Taylor Cornelius led the way by throwing for a touchdown and rushing for another versus the Roughriders. He made his season debut on July 14 and threw a late touchdown pass to Kenny Lawler to help the Elks rally from a 19-point third-quarter deficit in a 32-31 win over Montreal.

Lawler, who had seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in that contest, is expected to return on Saturday against the Alouettes (6-7) following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury.

Cornelius and Lawler will square off against a Montreal team that has erupted for 127 points and forced 10 turnovers while winning four of its last five games.

“We control our own destiny and can still maximize the regular season,” Alouettes quarterback Trevor Harris said, per the Montreal Gazette. “We can climb back to .500 and put ourselves in a position, but if we do that, it’s time to dig our heels in even more and start grinding even more. You don’t get there to go under .500 again.”

Harris is returning to Edmonton for the first time since he was traded to the Alouettes last October.

Montreal is playing its first road game since handing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss on Aug. 11.

