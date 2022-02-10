Dynamo sign Brazilian defender Zeca

May 5, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; A giant Dynamo logo is laid on the pitch before the Los Angeles Galaxy play the Houston Dynamo in the first half at BBVA Compass Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Dynamo signed defender Zeca to a one-year deal with two club options on Thursday.

Zeca, 27, will make his Major League Soccer debut after eight years of playing for Brazilian clubs Santos, Internacional, Bahia and Vasco da Gama.

Zeca helped the Brazilian national team win an Olympic gold medal on its home turf at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

“Zeca is a versatile outside back that we have been following for many years and we expect him to make an immediate impact on our squad,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a news release. “He fits our profile for an attacking outside back with a great deal of comfort on the ball, excellent work rate, and a threat in the offensive third. He had a number of offers in Brazil and from clubs around the world and we are excited that he chose to come to Houston.”

After the 2022 season, Houston will hold a club option for both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, and the contract is pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and visa.

–Field Level Media