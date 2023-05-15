Dylan Raiola, No. 1 prospect in 2024 CFB recruiting class, commits to Georgia Bulldogs

The rich get richer. The Georgia Bulldogs may have won the college football championship each of the past two years, but that was with Stetson Bennett at quarterback, and he’s now graduated to the NFL. Could Dylan Raiola become the next Bulldogs QB to make a name for himself?

Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 college football recruiting class, has officially committed to Georgia after also considering programs such as USC, Nebraska, and several others. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound QB prospect hails from Phoenix, Arizona, and now joins a stacked class of recruits, with Georgia already considered the top-ranked group of commits in the 2024 class.

The soon-to-be Bulldogs QB is said to have a strong arm and can drive the ball to all areas of the field with ease. Raiola is not a dual-threat option, he much prefers to move the chains with his arm as opposed to his legs.

Another interesting note about Raiola, he’s the son of former NFL pro Dominic Raiola, who spent 14 seasons playing center for the Detroit Lions from 2001-2014. The elder Raiola played six seasons with another former Georgia great, where he snapped the ball to Matthew Stafford from 2009-14 in Detroit. Naturally, the younger Raiola and Stafford seem poised to meet at some point where the Super Bowl-winning QB can surely share a few pointers with the young gunslinger.

