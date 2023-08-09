Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle exits practice with apparent injury

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle sustained an apparent injury to his right midsection at Wednesday’s joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons.

Waddle remained down on the field after reeling in a catch during team drills. He was holding his right side while walking under his own power to the locker room with trainers.

The severity of the injury was not immediately known.

Waddle, 24, led the NFL with 18.1 yards per reception last season. He finished with 75 catches for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

Waddle has totaled 179 receptions for 2,371 yards and 14 touchdowns in 33 career games since being selected by the Dolphins with the sixth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

