Dolphins rule out WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) vs. Broncos

The Miami Dolphins on Saturday downgraded wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to out because of a concussion for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Waddle was listed as questionable and was able to practice Friday in a limited capacity. He was in concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit during the 24-17 win Sunday night over New England. Patriots rookie safety Marte Mapu was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play.

The Dolphins (2-0) elevated wide receiver Robbie Chosen and linebacker Cameron Goode on Saturday from the practice squad to the active roster for the game against the Broncos (0-2).

Waddle, 24, has eight catches for 164 yards through two games. He has 187 receptions for 2,535 yards and 14 scores in 35 games (all starts) since Miami drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in 2021 out of Alabama.

Chosen, 30, signed with Miami in April and spent the first two games on the practice squad. The former Robbie Anderson has played seven seasons with the New York Jets (2016-19), Carolina Panthers (2020-22) and Arizona Cardinals (2022). He has played in 111 games (86 starts), making 375 receptions for 4,956 yards and 29 touchdowns.

The Dolphins selected Goode, 25, in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of California. He played in the first two games this season.

