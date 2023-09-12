Dodgers recall RHP prospect Kyle Hurt

Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers selected right-handed pitcher Kyle Hurt and optioned left-hander Victor Gonzalez to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

To make room for Hurt on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers placed right-hander Gus Varland on the 60-day injured list.

Hurt, 25, has yet to make his major league debut. In 25 games (16 starts) between Double-A Tulsa and Oklahoma City this year, he has gone 4-4 with a 3.87 ERA. He has struck out 145 batters over just 88 1/3 innings.

Gonzalez, 27, was 2-3 with a 4.13 ERA in 33 games, including one start, in his third season with Los Angeles.

Varland, 26, was 1-1 this season with a 6.64 ERA in 16 games, eight with the Milwaukee Brewers and eight with the Dodgers. He is out with right knee inflammation.

–Field Level Media