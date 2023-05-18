Dodgers place RHP Dustin May on IL with forearm strain

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially placed starter Dustin May on the injured list Thursday with a right forearm strain and the right-hander is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

The club is hopeful May will not require surgery and he will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right arm, according to reports.

May pitched one inning Wednesday before departing a start against the Minnesota Twins. He is in his first full season in his return from Tommy John surgery, making six starts late last season and nine to open 2023, going 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA.

After the Dodgers rallied for a 7-3 victory Wednesday, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said May would miss a minimum of a month with a “flexor pronator strain.”

In five seasons with the Dodgers, the 25-year-old is 12-9 with a 3.10 ERA over 46 appearances (34 starts).

The Dodgers bolstered their pitching staff by recalling right-hander Andre Jackson and left-hander Justin Bruihl from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bruihl never left L.A. after he was optioned Wednesday when right-hander Dylan Covey had his contract purchased by the club.

Covey was then designated for assignment Thursday after he gave up two runs over four innings in his debut with the club Wednesday, keeping the game close for the team’s eventual rally against the Twins.

Jackson, 27, had a 7.94 ERA in five appearances with the Dodgers earlier this season.

Bruihl, 25, who pitched in three consecutive games before he was optioned this week, is 1-0 with a 2.53 ERA this season in nine appearances this season. He is 2-2 with a 3.23 ERA in 54 appearances (two starts) with the Dodgers over the past three seasons.

Covey, 31, is 6-29 with a 6.54 ERA In 72 appearances (45 starts) with the Chicago White Sox (2017-19), Boston Red Sox (2020) and Dodgers. He pitched the last two seasons in China before signing a minor league deal with Los Angeles this past offseason.

–Field Level Media