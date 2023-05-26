Dodgers activate Clayton Kershaw from bereavement list

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw from the bereavement list on Friday.

In a corresponding move, the club optioned right-hander Tayler Scott to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Kershaw, 35, was placed on the list on Monday following the death of his mother, Marianne Tombaugh. He is scheduled to start Saturday on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays.

On the season, Kershaw is 6-4 with a 2.98 ERA. The three-time National League Cy Young Award winner has a career 203-91 record with a 2.49 ERA in 16 seasons.

Scott, 30, did not make an appearance with the Dodgers. At Oklahoma City this season, the reliever is 1-0 with a 1.08 ERA and 29 strikeouts against 10 walks in 16 games.

–Field Level Media