Denver Broncos trying to rebuild Zach Wilson’s confidence as he competes for starting role

The New York Jets made Zach Wilson the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. At the time, Wilson was hyped as the next potential superstar quarterback in the mold of a smaller Aaron Rodgers who could uncork 60-plus yard bombs downfield with the flick of a wrist.

Yet, despite getting the chance to learn from Rodgers for a season in the Big Apple, we’ve rarely seen flashes of Wilson living up to his potential as a former top-three pick. Now, Wilson, 24, is on his second team, trying to establish himself atop the Denver Broncos’ quarterback hierarchy, which includes the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Bo Nix, plus Jarrett Stidham.

While he hasn’t experienced profound success in the NFL just yet, one could argue that Wilson, who’s actually the youngest quarterback on Denver’s roster, has the highest ceiling among his competitors.

Sure, Nix is the latest unknown, so everyone wants to see what the former Oregon star is capable of, but Broncos coach Sean Payton is creating a true competition to see who emerges as the best quarterback among the trio.

So far, Wilson’s off to a strong start in the QB race, where ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports he’s “in the mix” to become the starter. One of the things the Broncos have been working on with their new quarterback is just trying to rebuild his confidence after three tough seasons with the Jets.

“They’re trying to regain his confidence again. I’m told he’s in a positive state of mind.” Jeremy Fowler on Zach Wilson’s progress with Denver Broncos

It’s far too early to overreact to QB competitions that take place in June, but by all appearances, Wilson is enjoying the change of scenery in Denver. There’s a long summer ahead, which gives Nix and Stidham plenty of time to prove their mettle too, but Wilson makes it seem like he won’t give in easily, which is exactly what Coach Payton wants to see.

