Denny Hamlin provides big update on future at Joe Gibbs Racing

It was reported after the NASCAR season concluded in November that Denny Hamlin and FedEx’s contracts with Joe Gibbs Racing expire at the conclusion of the 2023 season which is very significant.

The organization went through a situation with Kyle Busch in 2022 after Mars left the sport, leading to his departure to the No. 8 car and Richard Childress Racing. Coincidentally, Tyler Reddick, former driver of the vehicle, joined Hamlin’s race team after Kurt Busch stepped away.

Now, Hamlin will be the one who needs to figure out his future plans after the 2023 season. The current driver of the No. 11 car discussed this topic in Nashville, TN this past week.

Denny Hamlin ‘optimistic’ on his future with Joe Gibbs Racing, thoughts on retirement

Hamlin has been with Joe Gibbs Racing his entire career in the NASCAR Cup Series and if a deal is not struck or he retires, that will not be the case when the 2024 season begins at Daytona International Speedway.

However, it is likely that Hamlin comes back and almost a certainty if FedEx decides it wants to continue its involvement in the sport moving forward. That is why Busch left the organization as Mars decided it was done.

The 42-year-old discussed his thoughts on the future and possible retirement when the NASCAR world came together for the sport’s Champion’s Week in Nashville.

“Certainly, I’ve always wanted to finish my career at (Joe Gibbs Racing) and I’m optimistic that will be the case….Well, there’ll be a time where my attention will be more needed as a team owner than a driver, but it’s going to be on my terms and when I want it to happen and when I think it needs to happen. But I don’t think it … I don’t foresee ownership expediting my retirement. I think that my retirement will be a totally independent decision, regardless of where we’re at with the race team.” Denny Hamlin on his future and possible retirement

This is consistent with Hamlin’s comments in the past as he has stated his desire to finish out his career with Joe Gibbs Racing and FedEx. But, if the sponsor decides to leave the sport, things could change in a hurry.

As of now, it should be expected to see the three-time Daytona 500 winner back in the No. 11 car for Joe Gibbs Racing after the 2023 season. If Hamlin won the 2023 Cup Series championship, maybe that is a different story.

Either way, the storyline of Hamlin’s return to the organization in 2024 will be a major one unless a deal is struck in the offseason or early in the 2023 season.