Davis Mills: I’m competing for Houston Texans’ starting QB job

C.J. Stroud is the quarterback of the future for the Houston Texans. That became clear the moment GM Nick Caserio made the former Ohio State QB the second overall pick back in April. Just don’t tell that to Davis Mills, the team’s starter under center for the better part of the past two seasons.

Mills, 24, was the 67th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and even had a chance to start 26 games, albeit on a talent-bereft Texans roster few would have been able to survive. Now, after Stroud’s arrival and Case Keenum’s addition via free agency, nothing is guaranteed for Mills as he enters what’s been a crucial third season for QBs of the past.

Being that Stroud is the new golden child of the organization, the 21-year-old will get every opportunity to fail, but it’s true. He may not be handed the starting job from the very beginning. Even though the Texans have a new offensive coordinator in town with Bobby Slowik following coach DeMeco Ryans from San Francisco, Mills, as a veteran, would still appear to have a leg up on the competition.

If we ask Mills, he’s still planning to compete for the Texans’ starting role, even if he realizes the job is Stroud’s to lose.

“I’m still competing for that starting job. Since I’ve been drafted in the NFL, I’ve been in competition. I don’t think anything’s going to change.” Houston Texans QB Davis Mills on starting aspirations despite C.J. Stroud’s presence

You love the confidence from the young gunslinger, but everyone in that locker room realizes this is Stroud’s team now. The best Mills can do is put on a strong showing in preseason that either gives Houston hesitation when considering future roster moves or possibly generate enough interest that another QB-needy team makes a trade offer Houston can’t refuse.

