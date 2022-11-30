Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - Larry D. Moore - Wiki Commons

The UT student body decided to name the stadium Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in honor of the 198,520 Texans who fought in World War I and the 5,280 who lost their lives doing so. In 1977, the stadium was rededicated to veterans of all wars.

If you haven’t yet checked out Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, here’s everything you will want to know ahead of your trip.

Where is Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium located?

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is in Austin, Texas. The address is 2139 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78712.

Who plays at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium?

The Texas Longhorns football play at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

What is the capacity of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium?

The capacity at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is 100,119, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the doors open at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium?

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium gates usually open 45 minutes before the event.

How much is the parking at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium?

Credit – texassports.com

Parking at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium will cost $40 per game.

Can you tailgate at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium?

Yes, you can tailgate at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Parking lots open at 7 AM on Saturday, and many fans are already there to start setting up as soon as the gates open.

Can you watch the Texas Longhorns warm up at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium?

Yes, you can watch the teams warm up at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium before the game.

What can you bring into Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium?

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium allows clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” and 4.5” x 3.4” Clutch bags, with or without handle/strap, or wallet not to exceed 4.5” x 6.5”.

Is Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium cashless?

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium?

Suites at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium cost between $2,500-$16,000 depending on the event and game. Suites at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

What is there to eat at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium?

Credit – pxhere.com

There are some delicious spots to eat at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. We have listed where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss any of the game.

● Austin’s Pizza is located on the level 1 concourse near section 29 and the Level 11 Concourse Near Section 130. You can expect cheese pizzas and pepperoni pizzas.

● Torchy’s Tacos is located on the level 1 concourse near section 14. Some things you can expect on the menu are chicken tacos, beef tacos, burritos, and nachos.

● The Gridiron Stadium Favorites is located on the level 1 concourse near section 3. The menu includes hot dogs, chicken fingers, pretzels, nachos, popcorn, and fries.

● Stubb’s BBQ is in the level 1 concourse near section 31. These are just a few items on the menu beef brisket sandwiches, smoked chicken sandwiches, and BBQ nachos.

