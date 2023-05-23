Dallas Stars fans throw debris on to ice, force officials to end period early

Dallas Stars fans could not have been happy about the start of Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals series against the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday night.

In a 2-0 series deficit heading back to American Airlines Arena in Dallas, the Stars found themselves down 3-0 less than eight minutes into Game 3. This came after Jamie Benn received a game misconduct penalty at the 1:53 mark.

Dallas ultimately found itself down 4-0 late in the second period. That’s when things turned even uglier. Dallas Stars veteran Max Domi received a game misconduct penalty himself following a fight in which he laid a punch on Knights’ defenseman Nicolas Hague.

Max Domi cross-checked Nicolas Hague hard into the boards#TexasHockey | #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/1RpzHLTBnV — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) May 24, 2023

The reactions of fans in Big D included throwing trash and other objects on to the ice as officials escorted the teams to their locker rooms. It forced officials on hand to end the second period 22 seconds early. As noted above, it was an ugly scene in Dallas:

https://twitter.com/JesseGranger_/status/1661188242966818817?s=20

Stars fans throwing food and all kinds of trash onto the ice. What a terrible showing at the AAC by all involved. pic.twitter.com/uKFh5GeT45 — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) May 24, 2023

We understand the frustration involved for the Dallas Stars and their fans. But two game misconduct penalties and what we saw take place at the end of the second period is not acceptable.

Dallas lost each of the first two games of this on the road in overtime. It had to be feeling good heading home for Game 3 in hopes of making it a series. It’s now looking like the Stars will be facing a sweep when this series continues Thursday in Big D.