Dallas Mavericks reportedly ‘fans’ of disgruntled 2-time All-Star

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic needs some help, and it seems that some high-ranking officials in the organization view Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine as a possible answer.

The basketball world is still talking about Doncic’s historic 60-point, 21-rebound, and 10-assist performance on Tuesday night in a win over the New York Knicks. This season, the 23-year-old has somehow elevated his game to an even higher level and is a leading candidate for the NBA MVP award as we head into the new year.

However, despite Luka Doncic’s otherworldly play, the team has struggled in 2022-2023 and has often gone through hot and cold spells. Without a doubt, losing Jalen Brunson was a major blow to a roster that went all the way to the Western Conference Finals earlier this year. And what he brought to the team has yet to be replicated by other players so far this season.

With the NBA trade deadline a little over a month away, it seems that key individuals inside the Dallas Mavericks organization view a certain two-time All-Star from the Bulls as the man that could be the talented B-side Doncic is in desperate need of.

Members of the Dallas Mavericks organization are big ‘fans’ of Zach LaVine

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

After signing a massive contract extension in the summer, the Bulls and 2021 All-Star Zach LaVine have had a falling out. While trading a player months after agreeing to a max contract is extremely uncommon, times are fast changing in professional sports. And LaVine is a player that has had his name show up in trade speculation over the last week.

With LaVine being a player that no longer seems to be untradable, and the Dallas Mavericks in need of a second All-Star to pair up with Doncic, ESPN NBA insider Tim McMahon stoked the flames of a possible Mavericks and LaVine relationship during a Tuesday appearance on the “Lowe Post Show” podcast.

“I just know that there are fans of [Zach LaVine] that hold prominent positions within the Mavericks. Again, I’m not sitting here and telling you there’s some great consensus. I think there’s enough fans of him where I wouldn’t totally rule [a trade] out.” – Tim McMahon (h/t Basketball.RealGM.com)

While the Dallas Mavericks may be high on LaVine, pulling off a trade could prove difficult. They would have to hope Chicago is willing to make a deal to free up cap space instead of getting equal value, and the Mavs would also have to part with several future first-round picks in a potential deal for LaVine.