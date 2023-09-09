Dak Prescott reveals peculiar tattoo procedure from this past offseason

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for the start of another NFL season, which means another year with Super Bowl expectations for Jerry Jones’ team and Dak Prescott knows it. Coming off a year where Prescott led the NFL with 15 interceptions as he heads into his eighth NFL season, the Cowboys QB knows the type of pressure he’s under at the start of 2023.

But that didn’t prevent him from living life his way this offseason, even taking time to get a tattoo he’s wanted for a long time. However, to do so, it required being sedated for 10 hours, with the art taking roughly 11 hours to apply.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success – Get FREE Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners

Notably, Prescott didn’t inform team owner Jerry Jones about the procedure, but coach Mike McCarthy was aware only because he saw how swollen his QB’s leg was one day in the locker room. Jones instead learned of Prescott’s new ink during training camp.

“I certainly didn’t know he was under for 10 hours. Just so you’re clear, I had no idea about tattoos. I better get up to date on it. I had no idea that required that kind of sedation of any tattoo. It further explains to me why I don’t have a tattoo.” Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott’s tattoo

The tattoo is located on his leg, and it features several important figures from his life, but also key sports figures and other pop culture icons such as Daffy Duck doing Dak’s TD celebration.

From the Black Mamba meant to represent Kobe Bryant to the Jumpman logo representing Michael Jordan, and even the picture of Muhammad Ali, Prescott’s leg mural provides many reminders of great sports competitors.

While the method sounds unconventional, being sedated for such a long period, the tattoo procedure has become common in some circles, with several celebrities opting for a similar application method. In fact, Prescott actually was referred to the tattoo parlor by fellow Cowboys teammate CeeDee Lamb who then recommended Tony Pollard to the same shop.

Prescott says he got most of the tattoo done in one sitting, going back for another two hours to finalize the process the next day.

As far as how others might perceive Prescott’s new tattoo and what it required to get the job done? He says he doesn’t care.

“People are gonna think its crazy and it is crazy. I get that. But I’m crazy. That’s my point is I am. I know I am. I’m not afraid of nothing.” Dak Prescott on being sedated for 10 hours

Pretty soon, Prescott will be showing he’s not afraid of NFL defenses too when visiting MetLife Stadium on Sunday night taking on the New York Giants.

Related: NFL QB Rankings: Where does Dak Prescott land?