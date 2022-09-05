Dallas Cowboys sign Jason Peters to practice squad

Credit: Jerry Habraken, Delaware News Journal, Delaware News Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Dallas Cowboys plan to sign veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their practice squad Monday.

The widely reported move allows Peters, 40, to get into football shape.

Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and was cleared medically.

The move is insurance should 21-year-old Tyler Smith struggle at left tackle, the position he moved to when Tyron Smith suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out at least until December. Tyler Smith spent all of training camp competing for the job at left guard.

Peters, with 218 career NFL starts and 228 total games under his belt, could also serve as a mentor for the 2022 first-round pick at a critical position.

Peters started 15 games for the Chicago Bears in 2021 after earning nine Pro Bowl selections in 16 seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2004-08) and Philadelphia Eagles (2009-20).

Undrafted out of Arkansas in 2004, Peters won a ring with the Eagles in Super Bowl LII and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

The Cowboys open the season at home Sept. 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

–Field Level Media