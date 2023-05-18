Cowboys not sweating Micah Parsons’ absence, position

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Preparing to convert from linebacker and hybrid pass rusher to a base defensive end role, Micah Parsons is a no-show at voluntary workouts with the Dallas Cowboys this month.

But vice president Stephen Jones said there is no percolating drama in Dallas, rather the team honored a request from Parsons to work out on his own in Austin, Texas.

“Yeah, we’re comfortable with that. That’s not unlike a lot of guys,” Jones said. “Some guys get more attention for it than others. Obviously, historically, the majority of our team likes to work here. They live here, and they like to work here. But understand completely if Micah’s looking to get a little extra help. We’ve had players do that throughout the time we’ve been here.”

Parsons said at the end of the season he wanted to make the move to defensive end, but felt light encountering bigger, heavier blockers.

“It’s hard battling 300-pound guys at 255 pounds every week,” Parsons said.

Jones did not commit to Parsons making the move to defensive end, but the snap counts from 2022 show he’s essentially already a down lineman. Parsons logged 738 snaps on the defensive line and less than 175 at linebacker.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said flatly that the Cowboys aren’t moving Parsons from linebacker and intimated the focus this offseason isn’t on weight gain for Parsons.

“If you ever need position changes, come to me. What I think he was probably trying to say is, ‘I’m really emphasizing some pass rush into my offseason,'” Quinn said.

–Field Level Media