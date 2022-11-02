Commanders DE Chase Young returns to practice

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

No. 99 is back on the field for the Washington Commanders.

The team designated pass-rusher Chase Young to return to practice for the first time this season on Wednesday.

The Commanders opened a 21-day window for the defensive end’s return to the active roster.

Young, 23, tore his right ACL and MCL on Nov. 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started the season on the physically unable to perform list and was first eligible to return for the team’s Oct. 9 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The No. 2 overall pick in 2020, Young had 7.5 sacks that season and was named Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowl selection. He had 1.5 sacks in nine games last season before his knee injury.

Washington (4-4) has won three consecutive games by a total of eight points and faces the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) in its next two games.

–Field Level Media