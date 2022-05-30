Collin Sexton looking for ‘$18-22 million’ annually, trade possible

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton missed an opportunity to boost his value this past season in a contract year, playing in only 11 games due to a knee injury. Even after a disappointing year, the 6-foot-1 guard has plans on cashing in this summer.

The Cavaliers received plenty of calls regarding Sexton before the NBA trade deadline, with NBA teams interested in acquiring his bird rights. Ultimately, Cleveland kept its 2018 first-round pick and moved forward with plans to address his situation this summer.

Collin Sexton stats (2020-’22): 23 ppg, 4 apg, 1 spg in 71 starts

While the front office remains interested in re-signing Sexton, money is a factor. As detailed by NBA insider Michael Scotto, there is a fairly large gap between the two sides in recent contract talks.

“I get the sense that the Cavs are more comfortable in the range of $15-18 million (annually). I think Collin is looking more in the range of $18-22 million (annually). I do think there’s a gap they need to close this offseason.” Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto on Collin Sexton, Cleveland Cavaliers contract talks

The Cavaliers don’t have to rush this. They can extend a qualifying offer to Sexton, watching him becoming a restricted free agent. At that point, president of basketball operations Koby Altman can decide if he wants to match any offer the young guard receives.

Given the number of suitors Sexton will have this summer, it’s possible another team offers him at least $18 million per season on a multi-year deal. At that point, a top NBA executive believes Cleveland would then trade Sexton.

“I think Cleveland will extend a qualifying offer to Sexton and look to match an offer. I don’t see him receiving an offer, but I think Cleveland will use Sexton as a trade asset.” NBA executive on Collin Sexton’s future with Cleveland Cavaliers, via HoopsHype

It’s just one of the many storylines that will define an unpredictable summer in the NBA. With multiple trade assets and a desire to build around the core of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, the Cavaliers could do something big this offseason.