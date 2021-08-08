College football world reacts to Bobby Bowden’s death

Nov 16, 2013; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Former Florida State Seminoles head coach Bobby Bowden before the game against the Syracuse Orange at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden passed away at the age of 91 on Sunday following a terminal diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

Bowden, one of the most beloved coaches in the history of college sports, first began his coaching career at Samford University in 1954. He later became head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers (1970-’75), before taking over the Seminoles’ job in 1976.

Today we lost a legend but you never lose a legacy. Rest In Peace Coach Bowden pic.twitter.com/f7pQpUPqbJ — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 8, 2021

Under Bowden, Florida State became one of the true powerhouse programs in college football. From 1976-2009, Bowden’s teams combined for a 315-98-3 record and won 21 bowl games, two national championships and 12 ACC titles.

Following the loss of the college football icon, coaches, former players and fans all weighed in on Bowden’s legacy and their memories of him.

College football world mourns the loss of Bobby Bowden

From coaches like Urban Meyer and Dabo Swinney to former college football players like Tim Tebow and Marvin Jones, the entire world is mourning Bowden’s loss.

Coach Bowden was a special human being who earned an enduring legacy because of his wonderful heart, faith and values he lived — @Coach_Norvell pic.twitter.com/juYHGvj79I — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 8, 2021

"He was the model. He was such a great example of not losing sight of the main thing: a man of faith, a great husband, a great father." – Dabo Swinney in July on Bobby Bowden



All of college football mourns this loss. Our 🧡🧡 are with the Bowdens today. https://t.co/XAqSvOx1Jv pic.twitter.com/8hdOpHaLoK — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 8, 2021

Coach Bobby Bowden for every hug after a TD, for every Pregame Bible verse devotion, for every 2nd & 3rd chance you gave, for every motivational speech, for every one of my teammates you recruited, for every phone call to ask me to be a Seminole, I thank you! Rest In Peace 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/EkteetkwDA — Wayne Messam (@WayneMessam) August 8, 2021

A great coach, and an even better man. Praying for the Bowden family. https://t.co/2X7WYCHw4I — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 8, 2021

Such fond memories of coach Bowden-Both as a fan watching him & his dominating Noles teams & as a young analyst working w/ him-He was a true testament to people will remember you based on how you make them feel-coach was as sweet & as good of a man as I’ve ever met. RIP Coach 🙏🏼 https://t.co/Gvmqk6Vg2N — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 8, 2021

Got an opportunity to visit W/Coach Bowden & Mrs Bowden at their home on July 27th . Thanks Miss Sue , He’s in great spirits & at Peace ! He lives in all of those whom played for him ! #We❤️Coach #Noles4Ever #He&I at the Butkus awards in 1992 RT please pic.twitter.com/ZGOZ2vsEJe — Marvin Shade Jones (@MarvinJonesJets) August 5, 2021

Condolences to the Bowden family. Bobby was a man of faith. He was warm, friendly, kind-remembered everyone. And as a coach? Brilliant. Legendary. By the force of his will, expertise & courage he built one of the game’s great dynasties virtually from scratch. Remarkable life. — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) August 8, 2021

Today, we lost a legend. Bobby was a great friend and mentor to me, and his impact transcended the coaching profession in so many ways. Sending love to Ann and the entire Bowden family.



Rest In Peace Coach Bowden. pic.twitter.com/om6LRmkkIo — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) August 8, 2021