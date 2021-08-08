College football world reacts to Bobby Bowden’s death

Legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden passed away at the age of 91 on Sunday following a terminal diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
Bowden, one of the most beloved coaches in the history of college sports, first began his coaching career at Samford University in 1954. He later became head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers (1970-’75), before taking over the Seminoles’ job in 1976.
- Bobby Bowden record: 357-124-4
Under Bowden, Florida State became one of the true powerhouse programs in college football. From 1976-2009, Bowden’s teams combined for a 315-98-3 record and won 21 bowl games, two national championships and 12 ACC titles.
Following the loss of the college football icon, coaches, former players and fans all weighed in on Bowden’s legacy and their memories of him.
College football world mourns the loss of Bobby Bowden
From coaches like Urban Meyer and Dabo Swinney to former college football players like Tim Tebow and Marvin Jones, the entire world is mourning Bowden’s loss.