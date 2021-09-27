College football picks against the spread Week 5

It’s time for the Week 5 edition of college football picks against the spread. As we continue our weekly series in this wild 2021 college football season, bettors are gaining more of an edge moving forward with more information to help determine the spread for every college football game.

For our breakdown of that game and the other best college football picks for Week 5, continue reading — and see all our bets for the top 25, with game lines courtesy of BetMGM.

College football picks against the spread: Lines for top-25 games

Game Time (ET) TV (8) Arkansas (+18.5) @ (2) Georgia 12:00 PM ESPN (14) Michigan (-1) @ Wisconsin 12:00 PM FOX Louisville (+7) @ (24) Wake Forest 12:30 PM ESPN3 (7) Cincinnati (-2.5) @ (9) Notre Dame 2:30 PM NBC UL Monroe @ (16) Coastal Carolina (-32.5) 2:30 PM ESPN+ (12) Ole Miss (+14.5) @ (1) Alabama 3:30 PM CBS (3) Oregon (-7.5) @ Stanford 3:30 PM ABC (6) Oklahoma (-10.5) @ Kansas State 3:30 PM FOX (11) Ohio State (-15.5) @ Rutgers 3:30 PM Big Ten Network (10) Florida (-8.5) @ Kentucky 6:00 PM ESPN Louisiana State (+19.5) @ (23) NC State 6:00 PM ACC Network Mississippi State @ (15) Texas A&M (-7) 7:00 PM SEC Network (21) Baylor (+3.5) @ (19) Oklahoma State 7:00 PM ESPN2 Indiana @ (4) Penn State (-10.5) 7:30 PM ABC Boston College (+15.5) @ (25) Clemson 7:30 PM ACC Network Western Kentucky @ (17) Michigan State (-10.5) 7:30 PM Fox Sports 1 (22) Auburn @ LSU (-3.5) 9:00 PM ESPN Arizona State @ (20) UCLA (-3.5) 10:30 PM Fox Sports 1 (18) Fresno State (-10.5) @ Hawai’i 11:00 PM CBS Sports Network

College football picks against the spread: Best Week 5 bets for Top 25 matchups

Baylor Bears (+3.5) over Oklahoma State

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

If everyone is going to keep counting out the Baylor Bears, we’ll take advantage. Dave Aranda’s program took care of business as the underdog in Week 3 against Iowa State. On Saturday, the Bears face a Cowboys’ defense that ranks significantly lower than the Cyclones did before that meeting.

Aranda is one of the best defensive-minded coaches in college football. Facing a Cowboys’ offense led by Spencer Sanders, who ranks 40th in QBR (69.2) and is completing just 58.9% of his passes, this matchup favors Baylor. They are among our college football picks to win in Week 5, so well easily take them at +3.5.

Michigan Wolverines (-1) over Wisconsin

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Harbaugh hasn’t won at Camp Randall Stadium and it’s been two decades since the Michigan Wolverines won a game in Madison. But college football is always changing and the state of Wisconsin’s offense right now puts the Wolverines in a great position to snap a streak.

Graham Mertz is a disaster right now for the Badgers. The sophomore quarterback has thrown more touchdowns to Notre Dame in a single quarter than his teammates through three games this season. On Saturday, he’s facing a Wolverines’ defense that is allowing just 171.5 passing yards per game and opposing quarterbacks have completed just 54.9% of their passes against Michigan.

Both teams are going to run the football a lot, chewing up clock and waiting for a defense to get tired. But one of these quarterbacks will eventually have to make a play. As the 2021 season has shown, Mertz only helps his opponent.

Fresno State Bulldogs (-10.5) over Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe it’s an overreaction to this team barely getting past UNLV. But Jake Haener and the Fresno State Bulldogs only being a 10.5-point favorite against Hawai’i is wild. This is the same Bulldogs’ offense that beat UCLA and forced No. 3 Oregon to score 10 unanswered points to win in the fourth quarter.

Now, look at this matchup Haener is about to face Hawai’i secondary that allows opponents to average over 270 passing yards per game. The Rainbow Warriors allowed 45 points to Oregon State, 35 points to Portland State and 44 points to UCLA. What do you think one of the best quarterbacks in the country will do to this defense? This Is one of the easiest college football picks to make for Week 5.

College football picks ATC record: 2-1