Colin Cowherd predicts Minnesota Vikings will double their 8-win total from 2021

Coming off an 8-9 season that saw the Minnesota Vikings narrowly miss the playoffs, the organization decided to bring in new decision-makers and a new coaching staff while keeping many of the same key members of the core on the roster.

While they didn’t go in a rebuilding direction in any sense, you also wouldn’t find anyone to say the Vikings’ roster improved more than every other team this offseason.

Could the Vikings double their win total in 2022?

The over/under for the Vikings is currently set at nine wins. But Colin Cowherd believes that’s drastically underselling their potential in 2022.

In fact, Cowherd says he believes the Vikings can double their win total from a year ago, and while he doesn’t specifically mention 16 wins, it’s clear he’s a big believer in the Vikes heading into 2022.

“I believe the team that will double their win total will be the Minnesota Vikings. I think the coach, Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins had a really bad relationship. Now they bring in a McVay guy, so Kirk Cousins is going to probably have an elevated season, Green Bay does not have the weapons they had last year, so I think they take a big pull back.” Colin Cowherd on The Herd on Fox Sports Radio

Does he remember that the Vikings went 8-9 a year ago? 16 wins. That seems like, a lot.

Here’s the clip, so you can see that I’m not BS’ing anyone. The part about the Vikings begins at about the 4:04 mark.

Changing coaches from Mike Zimmer to Kevin O’Connell, and adding a lethal pass rusher in Za’Darius Smith, while strengthening the run defense could be significant, but are the Vikings truly in one of the best positions in football?

We’ll just have to find out, but there are reasons to believe Cousins is in for a big year, and with Justin Jefferson at his side, it’s hard to be skeptical of their offensive potential. We’ll see about the defense. Fans have their reasons to be cautious based off being burned before.

