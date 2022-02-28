Cardinals in Mexico, Saints vs. Packers, Jaguars in London in ’22

Oct 17, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A general overall view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the British and the United States flags on the field during the playing of the national anthem before the NFL International Series game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

International NFL games in London, Mexico City and Munich will include a matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arizona is the “home” team for the 2022 game in Mexico City, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the home team for the game in Munich, Germany. In addition, the Jacksonville Jaguars are again hosting a game in London — at Wembley Stadium.

The NFL released information for all four international games on Monday and opponents are being announced later in the day.

–Field Level Media