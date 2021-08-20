Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant set title fight for November

May 8, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boxer Canelo Alvarez celebrates defeating Billy Joe Saunders during a super middleweight boxing title fight at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Canelo Alvarez, considered the best pound-for-pound boxer active today, will return to the ring in November.

Alvarez announced Thursday he will fight Caleb Plant on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas for the undisputed super middleweight crown.

“This Nov 6th we’ll put mexican boxing on top,” Alvarez wrote on Twitter. “Going for the missing belt!”

Premier Boxing Champions and Canelo Promotions will present the pay-per-view fight, ESPN reported.

The 31-year-old Mexican superstar (56-1-2, 38 KOs) wants the IBF super middleweight belt that Plant has held since 2019. Alvarez holds three other 168-pound titles.

Alvarez last fought in May, when he defeated Billy Joe Saunders via ninth-round TKO after he broke Saunders’ orbital bone.

Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) hails from Tennessee and has been in Alvarez’ crosshairs for some time. The two sides were negotiating back and forth earlier this year, and at one point, a deal to fight Sept. 18 in Las Vegas reportedly fell through.

Plant’s last bout was on Jan. 30 when he won a 12-round unanimous decision over Caleb Truax.

–Field Level Media