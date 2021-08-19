Canelo Alvarez-Caleb Plant agree to November pay-per-view bout

May 8, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boxer Canelo Alvarez celebrates defeating Billy Joe Saunders during a super middleweight boxing title fight at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Boxing’s biggest star has a chance to make history as unified WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight champion. Canelo Alvarez (56-1-2) will fight IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (21-0) in November. The fight will be broadcast live on Fox pay-per-view in association with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) and Canelo promotions.

Canelo announced on social media that the fight will take place on November 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Negotiations to make a bout between Canelo Alvarez and Plant for September 18 fell through when both fighters could not come to terms. Alvarez then entered negotiations to fight WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol but then pulled out of that fight opting to return in November instead.

This fight is historic as the winner will be crowned the first ever undisputed champion in the 168-pound division. The winner will also become the sixth undisputed champion across all weight classes in the four-belt era joining a list that includes: Bernard Hopkins, Jermain Taylor, Terence Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk and Josh Taylor.

Canelo Alvarez-Caleb Plant fight set

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Alvarez’s road to undisputed super middleweight champion began in December 2020 when he defeated then unified WBA and WBC super middleweight champion Callum Smith.

After successfully defending his championships against mandatory challenger Avni Yildrim, Alvarez then won the WBO super middleweight championship, defeating Billy Joe Saunders who retired on the stool at the conclusion of the eighth round due to a fractured orbital bone.

Caleb Plant won the IBF super middleweight title in January 2019 when he beat Jose Uzcategui. He has since successfully defended the belt three times with his most recent title defense coming against former champion Caleb Truax in January.

This fight will be the third undisputed title fight in boxing this year. The first came in May with Josh Taylor facing off against Jose Carlos Ramirez for the undisputed super lightweight title which was won by Taylor. The second saw Jermell Charlo facing Brian Carlos Castano for the undisputed super welterweight title ending in a split decision draw.