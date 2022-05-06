WATCH: Canelo Alvarez gets annoyed after Jake Paul fight question, ‘please guys’

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez is starting to get very annoyed with the continuing questions about a possible fight against YouTuber turned boxing sensation, Jake Paul.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is set to return to action for the yearly celebration of his Mexican heritage. A star Mexican fighter competing on the weekend of or after Cinco de Mayo — Mexican Independence Day — has been a tradition in boxing for years. Alvarez, the sport’s biggest name from Mexico, will continue that history on Saturday night when he faces Dimitrii Bivol for the WBA super light heavyweight title.

The man with all the gold at middleweight took part in the usual media blitz this past week to promote the bout inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Of course, many of the questions from the media centered on his upcoming bout with Bivol, but there were also quite a few on various other topics. On Thursday, one brave media member decided to ask the sport’s biggest star about the idea of possibly competing against the 5-0 Jake Paul. A fighter whose fame far outreaches his boxing experience.

Canelo Alvarez begs reporters to stop asking about a Jake Paul fight

It was a question that earned a notable pause from Canelo Alvarez and a solid amount of head rubbing. Once he decided to respond he kept things short and sweet as he fired back with a frustrated question of his own.

“The thing I’m thinking about is, why are you guys asking me, especially, for that fight? Jake Paul? Please, guys,” Alvarez said.

However, Alvarez did expand on his opinion when another reporter suggested fans’ interest in the fight may come from a desire to see Alvarez knock out the brash and bold 25-year-old. An idea the 31-year-old laughed and agreed with. But he didn’t close the door on a fight completely. It would just be something that happens a few years from now if it ever does.

Alvarez is open to Paul fight, just far down the road

“Maybe in two years, we can talk. In two years we’ll see,” he said. “I hope he improves more and he does a really good job. I say this [seriously], I hope he does a really good job and improves in boxing.”

Canelo Alvarez next fight: versus Dimitrii Bivol on May 7, 2022

Alvarez was then asked if Paul’s promotion style and serious popularity despite minimal experience are bad for the sport. The multi-association champion actually doesn’t have a problem with Jake Paul’s style and felt he is a benefit to the sport.

“He brings more fans to boxing,” said Alvarez. “Everything is good. Everything is fine … He’s not crazy [for pushing for the fight]. It’s fine dreaming for something right? You need to put goals in your mind and dream. It’s okay.”

Alvarez vs Bivol takes place on Saturday, May 7, and airs exclusively on the streaming app DAZN.