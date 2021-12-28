Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Bruce Arians tests positive for COVID-19

Aug 21, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians looks on in the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl-winning head coach Bruce Arians has been among the outspoken advocates of getting the COVID-19 vaccine around the football world.

For Arians, the idea is rather simple. He’s the third-oldest head coach in the NFL at 69 years old and has battled cancer three different times in his life. Most recently, he overcame a bout with kidney cancer. He is the definition of an individual at high risk of serious illness due to the virus. That is to say, preexisting conditions.

Unfortunately, it was announced on Tuesday that Bruce Arians has tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate at home. In his stead, assissant head coach and run-game coordinator Harold Goodwin will lead the Buccaneers as they prepare for a Week 17 outing against the New York Jets.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning but have only experienced mild symptoms to this point,” said Arians. “Harold Goodwin will take over my duties during my absence,” Bruce Arians said in a statement, via the Buccaneers’ official website. “I have complete confidence in him and the rest of our coaching staff to prepare the team for this week’s game against the Jets. I look forward to rejoining the team and being back in the facility as soon as I can test back in.”

The defending champion Buccaneers just clinched the NFC South with the New Orleans Saints’ loss on Monday night. They are also taking on one of the worst teams in the NFL. Even with cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting having also tested positive for COVID, this shouldn’t be an issue for the Bucs.

The larger concern here is Arians’ health. At the very least, the head coach did indicate that he has mild symptoms. He has his vaccination and booster shot.