Brooklyn Nets preparing to lose Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant this offseason

By now, we’ve all heard the rumors of Kyrie Irving being on the trade block, with the Brooklyn Nets granting the point guard permission to pursue sign-and-trade opportunities elsewhere. Could another scenario emerge, one that includes both Kevin Durant, and Irving being traded from Brooklyn?

NBA insiders say Brooklyn Nets will trade Irving and Durant

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Nets are operating like they’re preparing to part with both Irving and Durant this offseason. He also adds that the team would prefer to ditch them both, instead of keeping one over the other.

Of course if the Nets truly are prepared to part with both of their stars, it would leave the roster looking completely different next season. Would we finally see Ben Simmons in a Nets uniform, or might he also be up for grabs?

For now, the priority seems to be finding the best trade partners for Irving and Durant. Which, the early indications are the demand for Irving isn’t as great as they hoped. Meanwhile, several teams are expected to get involved in a potential Durant trade market.

Both trades will present their own challenges, as each player is on a max-level contract, or in Irving’s case will shortly be signing an extension with his new team. At the same time, the chance to acquire elite talent doesn’t come around often, so expect the Nets to receive some lucrative offers.

Oddly enough, the Nets’ odds to land Deandre Ayton in free agency have suddenly spiked significantly. Could we see a new look Nets roster built around Ayton and Simmons, and whatever else the Nets get back in the Irving + Durant deals?

Grab your popcorn, because the NBA rumors are just getting started.

