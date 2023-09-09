Brewers LF Christian Yelich (back) scratched

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers scratched left fielder Christian Yelich ahead of Saturday’s game against the host New York Yankees due to lower-back soreness.

Tyrone Taylor replaced Yelich in left field, batting ninth.

The 2018 National League MVP, Yelich is hitting .274 with 17 homers, 27 stolen bases and 70 RBIs in 136 games.

In 1,385 games over 11 seasons with the Miami Marlins (2013-17) and Brewers, Yelich is a .285 hitter with 191 homers and 700 RBIs. Yelich, 31, was a first-round pick of the Marlins in 2010.

–Field Level Media