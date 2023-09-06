Braves place Michael Soroka, Collin McHugh on IL

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves placed right-handers Michael Soroka and Collin McHugh on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Soroka has right forearm inflammation and McHugh is dealing with right shoulder inflammation.

The Braves recalled right-handers Darius Vines and Ben Heller from Triple-A Gwinnett to restock their roster.

Soroka, 26, is 2-2 with a 6.40 ERA in seven games (six starts) this season after missing 2021 and 2022 with injuries.

McHugh, 36, is 4-1 with a 4.30 ERA in 41 appearances (one start) for the Braves this season.

Vines, 25, made his major league debut on Aug. 30 and earned a 7-3 road victory against the Colorado Rockies.

Heller, 32, has not factored in a decision. He posted a 4.41 ERA in 17 relief appearances for Atlanta this season.

–Field Level Media