Coaching staff, New Orleans Pelicans star had a locker room spat in series loss to Thunder

The New Orleans Pelicans’ season came to a close after being eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Being that the Thunder had the top seed in the Western Conference, this outcome was expected. But that doesn’t mean the Pelicans didn’t scratch and claw their way to the finish line.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Pelicans head coach Willie Green and All-Star Brandon Ingram reportedly got into a “minor exchange” at halftime of the team’s Game 2 loss to OKC.

Ingram had one request for his head coach.

Ingram told Green “he wanted the ball and wanted the coach to help facilitate that.” Shams Charania on Willie Green/Brandon Ingram dispute

For what it’s worth, Ingram did end up receiving more touches in the second half, where he had eight shots compared to just two in the first two quarters. Yet, none of it mattered. The Pelicans still lost 124-92 despite Ingram scoring 18 points while shooting 5-of-10 from the floor.

Still, Ingram’s 10 shots were the fewest he took in the Pelicans’ series against the Thunder. He’d attempt 17, 10, 14, and 14 shots in the four-game series.

Ingram is entering the final year of his contract with New Orleans and is set to make $36 million in 2024-25. With further contract extension negotiations expected over the summer, expect this “minor exchange” to be brought up at the discussion table.

