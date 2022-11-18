3 Bold predictions for the New York Giants game against the Detroit Lions

The (7-2) New York Giants will look to get their second win in a row when they take on the (3-6) Detroit Lions Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

If the Giants win and the Indianapolis Colts defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, New York, and Philly will be tied for first place in the NFC East. A victory would also end Big Blue’s streak of five consecutive seasons with double-digit losses.

However, Brian Daboll and his team know they can’t take Detroit lightly as they possess one of the best offenses in the league and are averaging 371.2 yards per game. Sixth best in the NFL.

The New York Giants must take their game to the next level as the toughest part of their schedule looms ahead.

The defense showed vulnerabilities without safety Xavier McKinney in their game against the Texans last week. As they gave up close to 400 yards of offense. The Giants might need an offensive explosion in order to defeat the Lions and their high-powered offense in Week 11.

With that in mind, we offer up three bold predictions for Big Blue’s game against the team from the Motor City.

New York Giants will score 30 points for the first time this season

While the Lions have an elite offense, their defense is putrid giving up 416 yards per game which is dead last in the NFL. In addition, they’ve allowed 264 points this season which is the most in the NFL, and they’ve allowed four teams to score at least 30 points on them this season.

Despite the Giants’ winning ways they have yet to score 30 points in any game this season. The most points they’ve scored all season was their Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers in London when they won 27-22.

But all of that will change on Sunday as the offense will produce several big plays. Saquon Barkley should have around 200 all-purpose yards, and for Daniel Jones to have another solid outing passing and running the ball. as the team has their highest scoring output of the season.

Darius Slayton will have more yards than Amon-Ra St. Brown

Last week against the Houston Texans, Darius Slayton had 95 receiving yards which is the most any Giant has had this season. With Wan’Dale Robinson dealing with a hamstring injury, Daniel Jones will rely heavily on Slayton.

The Lions have one of the best young receivers in the game in Amon-Ra St Brown who leads Detroit in receptions (49), receiving yards (518), and receiving touchdowns with three. Last week he had a season-high 119 receiving yards against the Bears.

Coming into this Week 11 matchup, St Brown is averaging 64.75 receiving yards per game in the eight games he’s appeared in, and Slayton is averaging 40.87 yards in the eight games he’s played.

St Brown might have another solid game on Sunday, but he won’t have a bigger game than Slayton. Slayton will have more receiving yards than St Brown, and in the process become the first Giant this season to top the century mark in receiving yards.

New York Giants will win by double digits

One of the reasons for the New York Giants’ success this season is the fact that they’ve made big plays when it mattered most. As a result, all of New York’s seven wins have been decided by one score.

The lions have been in close games themselves this season as six of their game have been decided by one score, but their record is 2-4 in those games. Detroit has also been blown out twice this year, first by the Patriots 29-0 in Week 5, and by the Cowboys in Week 7 24-6.

This game won’t be a blowout, but Big Blue will win their first game by double digits. Look for a big play late by the defense to secure the victory. Prediction: Giants 30, Lions 20.