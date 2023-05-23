Bills S Damar Hamlin participates in on-field workouts

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hours after Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said safety Damar Hamlin would be held out of on-field work this month, No. 3 was on the field and participating in full-speed position workouts.

Hamlin defended receivers and participated in an interception drill among other work on Tuesday as the Bills had their second day of organized team activities. He was not wearing a helmet, which could meet McDermott’s label of “limited participant.”

Well…despite what Sean McDermott said prior, Bills Safety Damar Hamlin was in fact out on the field practicing with the team today, participating during the individuals. No helmet, but otherwise looking like just any other player on the roster. Amazing.@WGRZ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/hMX0eg8I2N — J.T. Messinger (@JTMessinger) May 23, 2023

“He has not been practicing. We’re going to just continue to take it one day at a time. We’re going to continue to support Damar in every way possible,” McDermott said.

In individual work on Tuesday, Hamlin also hit the blocking sled and participated in agility drills.

Hamlin, 25, said last month he plans to be part of the team in every way imaginable as he transitions from the recovery phase, approved by multiple physicians, of his Jan. 2 cardiac incident on the field at Cincinnati.

“I’m not going to get into specifics (on Hamlin’s recovery), where he is and what hour but he’s in the building and we’ll take it one day at a time,” McDermott said.

