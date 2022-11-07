Bills QB Josh Allen undergoing tests on bruised elbow

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen underwent further testing on his bruised right elbow on Monday.

Allen said Sunday night he felt “slight pain” in what he described as a bruise on his throwing elbow, an injury incurred in the Bills’ loss to the New York Jets.

NFL Network reported Monday that Allen is expected to be limited in practice this week. Case Keenum is the No. 2 quarterback for Buffalo and would be in line to face one of his former teams, the Minnesota Vikings, if Allen is ruled out for Week 10.

Allen had a sprained UCL in his right elbow in 2018.

In addition to four interceptions, Allen has been sacked seven times the past two games.

After a strip-sack by Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff in the final minute of Sunday’s game, Allen was flexing his right wrist and opening and closing a clinched fist.

Buffalo recovered the fumble and Allen remained on the field. Two plays later he let go of a dart from his own 10-yard line that carried 70 yards in the air but resulted in an incompletion to Gabe Davis.

“It’s tough to win in this league when you’re playing a good team and your quarterback plays like —,” Allen said after the game.

Allen scored two first-half rushing touchdowns to put the Bills up 14-3. He completed 18 of 34 passes for 205 yards and two interceptions and fumbled twice, but the Bills recovered.

