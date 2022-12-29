fbpx
Published December 29, 2022

Bills designate rookie CB Christian Benford to return from IR

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (18) runs the ball defended by Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) in the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Christian Benford was designated to return from injured reserve on Thursday.

Benford was placed on IR on Nov. 26, two days after sustaining an oblique injury during Buffalo’s 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Benford, 22, has recorded 24 tackles, five passes defensed and one interception in nine games (five starts) since being selected by the Bills in the sixth round out of Villanova.

The Bills (12-3) will travel to Cincinnati to meet the AFC North-leading Bengals on Monday.

–Field Level Media

