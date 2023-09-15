Best Week 2 DraftKings NFL DFS Plays

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) looks to tackle Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Here we are in Week 2 of the NFL season. To say last week was weird would be an understatement. We’ve got some projected high-scoring games, so let’s go over a few plays at each position to help you get to the top. Good luck everyone!

Quarterback

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes, KC @ JAX ($8,300)

This game is projected to be the highest-scoring game on the slate. If we go back to when these teams faced off in November of last season, the Chiefs won 27-17. Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four TDs. If Travis Kelce suits up, as he is expected to, this is a good bounce-back spot for the Super Bowl champs. You can pair Mahomes with Kelce and run it back with Zay Jones and/or Calvin Ridley.

Geno Smith, SEA @ DET ($5,900)

Smith was disappointing in Week 1, but I have faith that he can bounce back this week against the Lions. This duo met last year in Week 4, and it was a shootout, totaling 93 points. If we see that again, this game will be very much involved in winning the Milly Maker. Pair Smith with D.K. Metcalf or Kenneth Walker and Metcalf. You can bring it back with Amon-Ra St. Brown and/or Josh Reynolds. This game can be stacked like crazy; I believe the Milly Maker winner in Week 4 last year had six players from the game.

Running Back

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jacobs, LV @ BUF ($7,100)

Buffalo allowed 224 yards to the Jets’ backfield last week, and Jacobs is a stud. To further his case, Jakobi Meyers is likely out with a concussion and Davante Adams is dealing with a foot injury. With their WRs banged up, look for the Raiders to rely heavily on Jacobs this week.

Kenneth Walker III, SEA @ DET ($5,800)

In last year’s shootout, Rashaad Penny rushed for 151 yards and two TDs. With Penny now on the Eagles, Walker is the RB1 and should be the workhorse out of the backfield. We may see some touches from Zach Charbonnet, but he only ran for 11 yards in three touches last week, so I don’t think we have anything to be worried about with him.

Wide Receiver

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. LV ($8,000)

Diggs put up 29.2 fantasy points last week against one of the best defenses in the Jets. Josh Allen didn’t look great at all, but I like this duo a lot this week despite them both being pricey. I like Diggs much better at this price range than Ja’Marr Chase.

Tutu Atwell, LAR @ SF ($4,700)

I liked what Atwell did last week against Seattle, and he finished with 20.9 fantasy points. There was a notification that Puka Nacua did not practice yesterday due to an oblique injury, so this is something to keep an eye on and jump on if Nacua is ruled out.

Tight End

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce, KC @ JAX ($7,600)

With the scoring in this game projected to be the highest on the slate, you know Kelce will get tons of work. He has been limited in practice, but is said to be good to go on game day. Kelce is a perfect stack with Mahomes.

Sam LaPorta, DET vs. SEA ($3,900)

I don’t usually love rookie TE’s, but this guy is special. I was concerned when the Lions traded T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings, but I think Sam will become one of the best in the league at some point. I love this matchup for him this week.

Alisha Hunt covers the NFL for DrRoto.com. Follow her on Twitter.