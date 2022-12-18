Arizona State blows by San Diego for ninth straight victory

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field to lead Arizona State to its ninth straight victory, a 91-67 win over San Diego on Sunday at Tempe, Ariz.

Cambridge went 5 of 11 from 3-point range to lead Arizona State (11-1) to a 14-of-30 shooting effort from beyond the arc.

Arizona State’s four other starters also scored in double figures — Warren Washington (18 points), Devan Cambridge (13), Frankie Collins (12) and DJ Horne (10).

Collins also had 11 assists, Devan Cambridge 11 rebounds and Washington a career-high five blocked shots.

Eric Williams Jr. had 17 points to lead San Diego (6-6). Sigu Sisoho Jawara finished with 15 points and Marcellus Earlington had 12.

Arizona State scored 17 unanswered points to pull away to an 86-59 lead with 2:58 remaining.

Washington had six points, four from the free-throw line, and San Diego missed three shots and had four turnovers in that span.

After trailing 19-10 less than eight minutes into the game, San Diego responded with 11 straight points behind 3-pointers by Wayne McKinney III and Bendji Pierre.

Desmond Cambridge then scored Arizona State’s next nine points, and Washington dunked to give the Sun Devils a 30-23 lead with 5:55 remaining in the half.

Desmond Cambridge went on to score six more points in the half to lead Arizona State to a 41-34 halftime edge.

He had 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field (4 of 8 from 3-point range) in the first half.

Williams, Sisoho Jawara and Earlington combined for 25 points on 10-of-22 shooting from the field in the first half. Their teammates were 3 of 12.

After Arizona State took a 58-43 lead with 15:04 remaining, San Diego responded with a 10-3 run capped by two baskets by Earlington.

The Sun Devils tallied 21 assists on their 31 made field goals.

Their defense forced San Diego into 15 turnovers, resulting in 24 points.

–Field Level Media