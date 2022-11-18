Los Angeles Angels acquire Gio Urshela from Twins

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels acquired infielder Gio Urshela from the Minnesota Twins on Friday in exchange for minor league pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo.

The Angels designated left-hander Jhonathan Diaz for assignment in a corresponding roster move.

Urshela, 31, spent one season with the Twins after being traded to Minnesota in March. He played a career-high 144 games and batted .285 with 13 home runs, 27 doubles and 64 RBIs.

Primarily a third baseman, Urshela heads to his fifth team. In 602 games with the Cleveland Guardians (2015, 2017), Toronto Blue Jays (2018), New York Yankees (2019-21) and Twins, Urshela is a .275 career batter with 62 home runs, 106 doubles and 256 RBIs.

Hidalgo, 19, is a right-handed pitcher who spent 2022 with Class-A Inland Empire. He started 10 games and went 0-3 with a 4.62 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 39 innings.

Diaz, 26, went 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA in seven games (five starts) for the Angels over the past two seasons.

