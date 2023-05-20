Angel City D Vanessa Gilles extends loan to Lyon

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Angel City FC defender Vanessa Giles is extending her loan to the French club Lyon through June 2024, the NWSL team announced Saturday.

The 27-year-old Canadian center back has registered three goals and three assists in 11 starts since joining Lyon in September 2022.

?? Notre défenseure ?????????????? ???????????? prolonge son prêt d'une saison supplémentaire !#Gilles2024 ?? — OL Féminin (@OLfeminin) May 20, 2023

Gilles participated in Angel City’s inaugural season in 2022, scoring the club’s first-ever regular season goal in a 2-1 win against the North Carolina Courage on April 29.

–Field Level Media