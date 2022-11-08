Amway Center: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit -amwaycenter.com

The Orlando Arena opened on January 29, 1989. Renamed to the TD Waterhouse Center in 2000, then renamed again to the Amway Arena in 2006. It eventually closed on September 30, 2010, to make way for the new and improved Amway Center. If you haven’t had a chance to check out Amway Center yet, here’s everything you will want to know ahead of your trip.

Where is Amway Center located?

Amway Center is in Orlando, Florida. The address of Amway Center is 400 W Church St, Suite 200, Orlando, FL, 32801.

Who plays at Amway Center?

The Orlando Magic play at Amway Center.

What is the capacity of the Amway Center?

The capacity at Amway Center is 20,000, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the doors open at Amway Center?

Amway Center doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the Amway Center?

Amway Center offers guests reserved pre-paid parking in the GEICO Garage located at 400 West South Street. Reserved/pre-paid parking purchases are available through Ticketmaster. The City of Orlando has additional downtown Orlando parking options available on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking prices vary from $10-$20.

Can you watch the Orlando Magic warm up at Amway Center?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots in at Amway Center before the game. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

What can you bring into Amway Center?

Amway Center only allows small clutches that are 4.5″ X 6.5” X 1” or smaller. Bags are not permitted.

Is Amway Center cashless?

Amway Center is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Amway Center?

Depending on the event and game, suites at Amway Center cost between $2,000-$4,500. Suites at the Amway Center feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Amway Center.

Founders Suites are located at the top of the lower bowl, just 19 rows from the court.

Presidents Suites at the Amway Center are located on the Club Level, just below the 200-level concourse. Presidents Suites stretch each sideline and can max out at 24 guests.

What is there to eat at Amway Center?

There are some delicious spots to eat at Amway Center. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to the arena if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss any game.

Classic Food Items: Popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, pretzels, fries, soda, beer, and more can be found at many concessions stands throughout the concourses.

Popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, pretzels, fries, soda, beer, and more can be found at many concessions stands throughout the concourses. 400 West Church: Chili hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, and more to enjoy during games.

Chili hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, and more to enjoy during games. Silver Spoon: Offering up the magic burger, fries, and more.

Offering up the magic burger, fries, and more. Stuff 4 Me Stand: Simple foods like hot dogs, burgers, water, soda, and more. Parents can choose the items for their kids, making this a family-friendly section.

Simple foods like hot dogs, burgers, water, soda, and more. Parents can choose the items for their kids, making this a family-friendly section. Papa John’s Pizza: Fans looking for Italian pizza from Papa John’s can find this in many of the concession stands at the venue.

Fans looking for Italian pizza from Papa John’s can find this in many of the concession stands at the venue. Bud Light Baseline Bar: A perfect meetup area to hang out with friends, drink, and watch the game at the south end of the Terrace level.

A perfect meetup area to hang out with friends, drink, and watch the game at the south end of the Terrace level. Cuban Cafe: Offering Cuban sandwiches, water, beer, and more.

Offering Cuban sandwiches, water, beer, and more. Orlando Market: Serving up local food truck menu items that you can find in Central Florida out in section 104.

Serving up local food truck menu items that you can find in Central Florida out in section 104. The Carvery: Serving up classic turkey sandwiches and more.

Serving up classic turkey sandwiches and more. Big Blue Taco: Serving up tacos and nachos with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, meat, and more for fans to enjoy.

