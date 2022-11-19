American Airlines Center: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - americanairlinescenter.com

Deep in the heart of Texas lies the American Airlines Center, one of the nation’s top arenas. Since opening its doors in 2001, American Airlines Center has set a precedent for sporting and live entertainment events. If you haven’t had a chance to check out American Airlines Center yet, here’s everything you will want to know ahead of your trip.

Where is American Airlines Center located?

American Airlines Center is in Dallas, Texas. The address of American Airlines Center is 2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX, 75219.

Who plays at American Airlines Center?

The Dallas Mavericks play at American Airlines Center.

What is the capacity of the American Airlines Center?

The capacity at American Airlines Center is 20,000, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the doors open at American Airlines Center?

American Airlines Center doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the American Airlines Center?

Most parking spaces are conveniently located within two blocks from American Airlines Center. You can expect to pay between $20 to $30 for parking.

Can you watch the Dallas Mavericks warm up at American Airlines Center?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots in at American Airlines Center before the game. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

What can you bring into American Airlines Center?

American Airlines Center will allow purses no larger than 14″ x 14″ x 6″ at designated X-ray entry points. No backpack or large totes allowed.

Is American Airlines Center cashless?

American Airlines Center is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at American Airlines Center?

Suites at American Airlines Center cost between $2,000-$15,000 depending on the event and game. Suites at the American Airlines Center feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the American Airlines Center.

Flagship suites are located on the lowest of 3 suite levels at American Airlines Center.

The Platinum Suite Level is just above the Club Level on the North end of American Airlines Center.

Admiral Suites wrap three-quarters of the way around American Airlines Center, above the 200 Level seating section.

What is there to eat at American Airlines Center?

There are some delicious spots to eat at American Airlines Center. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to the American Airlines Center if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss any of the game.

Fast Break: Jumbo hot dogs, popcorn, nachos, snacks, and more in sections 104, 109, 116, 307, 319, and 324.

Jumbo hot dogs, popcorn, nachos, snacks, and more in sections 104, 109, 116, 307, 319, and 324. Pizza Hut: Serving up Italian pizza and more in sections 101, 107, 111, 119, 312, and 319.

Serving up Italian pizza and more in sections 101, 107, 111, 119, 312, and 319. Big D Dogs + Brews: Fans looking for classic sports food like nachos, soft pretzels, popcorn, soda, beer, and more can head over to sections 112 and 318.

Fans looking for classic sports food like nachos, soft pretzels, popcorn, soda, beer, and more can head over to sections 112 and 318. Grill Zone: Cheeseburgers, popcorn, crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey burgers, fries, and more out in sections 106, 114, 118, 124, 310, and 326.

Cheeseburgers, popcorn, crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey burgers, fries, and more out in sections 106, 114, 118, 124, 310, and 326. Market to Go: Fruit cups, salads, cookies, deli sandwiches, and more out in section 104.

Fruit cups, salads, cookies, deli sandwiches, and more out in section 104. AvoEats: A Mexican-inspired concession stands with avocado fries, avo test, avo buffalo fries, avo toast, and more out in sections 105, 113, and 117.

A Mexican-inspired concession stands with avocado fries, avo test, avo buffalo fries, avo toast, and more out in sections 105, 113, and 117. DBQ: Texas BBQ chicken and jalapeno waffles, brisket and chicken sandwiches, mac and cheese, nachos, and more are out in sections 121 and 334.

Texas BBQ chicken and jalapeno waffles, brisket and chicken sandwiches, mac and cheese, nachos, and more are out in sections 121 and 334. El Taco Tex: Street tacos, Mexican street corn, sour cream, and more are out in sections 105 and 117.

Street tacos, Mexican street corn, sour cream, and more are out in sections 105 and 117. High Steaks: Waffle fries, Texas Cheese Steaks, waffle fries, frozen margaritas, and more out in sections 108 and 120.

Waffle fries, Texas Cheese Steaks, waffle fries, frozen margaritas, and more out in sections 108 and 120. Terrace Taproom: Serving up Texas craft beer out in section 305.

