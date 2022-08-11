Aces’ Dearica Hamby out 2-4 weeks with knee injury

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby is expected to miss 2-4 weeks after suffering a right knee bone contusion in Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Dream, according to multiple reports.

The injury occurred when the two-time WNBA All-Star landed awkwardly as she was attempting a layup in a 97-90 win over the Dream. She had to be helped to the locker room and didn’t return to the game.

Hamby’s injury means the Aces will be short-handed when they face No. 1 seed Chicago Sky on Thursday and likely through the first round of the playoffs.

Hamby, 28, was averaging 9.3 points and 7.1 rebounds. She spent three seasons with the San Antonio Stars before coming to Las Vegas in 2018.

