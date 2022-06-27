Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts continue to lead All-Star voting

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to lead their respective leagues in All-Star voting.

Major League Baseball released the updated tallies on Monday, which show Judge leading all players with 2,433,088 fan votes. In the National League, Betts has 2,270,566 votes.

Judge and Betts were closely followed in fan voting at their outfield positions. Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels (2,134,471) and Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves (2,197,684) are the only other players to have tallied more than 2 million votes.

Three Toronto Blue Jays currently sit in first place the AL positional balloting: catcher Alejandro Kirk, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette. Outfielder George Springer is in third place in the league’s outfield balloting, meaning he’s currently in position to start alongside Judge and Trout.

Springer has a lead of about 234,000 votes over the Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees, who is in fourth place.

In the National League, Trea Turner leads the balloting at shortstop, making the Dodgers the only team with two players in that league to top their positions.

The All-Star Game is July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The first phase of the voting process continues through Thursday at 2 p.m. ET, when the top two vote-getters at each position (and the top six outfielders) in each league will be revealed on MLB Network.

The second phase of voting will commence following that announcement

The starters will be unveiled on ESPN on July 8, with the full rosters announced on July 10.

–Field Level Media